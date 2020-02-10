Global  

Devon film legend Roger Deakins wins his second Oscar

North Devon Journal Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Devon film legend Roger Deakins wins his second OscarHe won for his work on World War One epic 1917.
rich_booth

Rich Booth Congrats to Roger Deakins on his second Oscar win and, more importantly, thanks for making it easy to find the loca… https://t.co/0BIoCrg2x8 22 minutes ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Yet more success for Roger Deakins 👏 #Oscars https://t.co/1nTBo5umcZ 51 minutes ago

