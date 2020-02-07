Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Storm Ciara brings severe disruption across UK as thousands left without power

Storm Ciara brings severe disruption across UK as thousands left without power

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Storm Ciara brings severe disruption across UK as thousands left without powerWidespread flooding and winds of more than 90mph caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara battered the UK yesterday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves 00:53

 Winds of up to 80 miles an hour hit the UK on Sunday, as Storm Ciara swept in - pulling down trees and causing widespread flooding and travel disruption.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way [Video]Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way

Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Travel disruption in Northern Europe as Storm Ciara sweeps in [Video]Travel disruption in Northern Europe as Storm Ciara sweeps in

Travel disruption in Northern Europe as Storm Ciara sweeps in

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Ciara: Expect 'severe disruption' as gales hit

Rain and wind means possible flooding and huge transport disruption in Wales - especially on trains.
BBC News

Storm Ciara: Travel disruption across England

Drivers are stranded in floods as Storm Ciara batters the country with severe gales and heavy rain.
BBC News


Tweets about this

mohammadmirab3

mohammad mirab Storm Ciara brings flooding and severe disruption to UK | ITV News https://t.co/VK1ycMWzmK via @YouTube 33 minutes ago

farhad55526050

farhad Watch “Storm Ciara brings flooding and severe disruption to UK | ITV News” on YouTube https://t.co/g4bVLwAIF5 https://t.co/41ez5u1kxL 3 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Storm Ciara brings flooding and severe disruption to UK | ITV News https://t.co/I1R4JAxTu8 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

hogeringo

hogeringo -(265) Storm Ciara brings flooding and severe disruption to UK | ITV News - YouTube https://t.co/wrugRyPHQN 5 hours ago

Rita14432652

Rita White🕷#Backto60#IStandWithJoanne#GirlySwot RT @BENEFITS_NEWS: Work tomorrow could be tricky.... Severe disruption as Storm Ciara brings flooding and 90mph winds to UK https://t.co/J… 9 hours ago

BENEFITS_NEWS

BENEFITS NEWS Work tomorrow could be tricky.... Severe disruption as Storm Ciara brings flooding and 90mph winds to UK https://t.co/J8IxVsyW7Q 11 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt London Parks Closed as Storm Ciara Brings Severe Weather to the UK - https://t.co/TAbQBxkaMZ #GoogleAlerts 13 hours ago

AlexHamlynHyde

Alex Hamlyn-Hyde Severe disruption as Storm Ciara brings flooding and 90mph winds to UK: https://t.co/OpAEBFkx9R via @AOLdotUK 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.