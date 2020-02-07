Global  

Sinn Fein's McDonald vows ‘this is just the beginning’ after stunning result in Irish election

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sinn Fein's McDonald vows ‘this is just the beginning’ after stunning result in Irish electionThis was a make or break election for Mary Lou McDonald whose leadership of Sinn Fein was on the line after a series of electoral setbacks.
News video: Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge

Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge 01:40

 Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political landscape with no clear path to a governing coalition. Emer McCarthy reports.

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Fein’s McDonald

The Sinn Fein president has said her phone call with Breege Quinn, mother of murder victim Paul Quinn, went “very well”.
Belfast Telegraph

Political gridlock looms for Ireland after Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein...
Reuters


Pat_O_Tuathail

Patrick606 Sinn Fein's McDonald vows ‘this is just the beginning’ after stunning result in Irish election.… https://t.co/nFliylI5om 6 minutes ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Irish General Election 2020: Sinn Fein turns Irish political landscape on its head as leader Mary Lou McDonald vows… https://t.co/sz1nZfRWgy 11 hours ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror General Election 2020: Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald vows to work with like-minded parties to form Ireland's next g… https://t.co/o1CVlqMslS 14 hours ago

