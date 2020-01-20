Global  

Study backs bridge-tunnel structure between Northern Ireland and Scotland

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Study backs bridge-tunnel structure between Northern Ireland and ScotlandPlans for a physical link between Northern Ireland and Scotland came a step closer yesterday after it was revealed that the Prime Minister is to receive the result of a feasibility study into what many are calling the 'Boris Bridge'.
