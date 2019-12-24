Global  

Saoirse Ronan's mum 'so proud of her' with or without an Oscar

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Saoirse Ronan's mum 'so proud of her' with or without an OscarSaoirse Ronan's mum has said winning an Oscar does not come close to the pride she has in her daughter as a young woman.
Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad' [Video]Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan are both "sad" and disappointed at the lack of a Best Director nomination for their ‘Little Women’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

1917 Stars Gush Over Saoirse Ronan, Leonardo DiCaprio, & Oscar Buzz [Video]1917 Stars Gush Over Saoirse Ronan, Leonardo DiCaprio, & Oscar Buzz

Actors Dean-Charles Chapman & George MacKay discus their roles in Sam Mendes's ambitious WWI drama.

Saoirse Ronan Wows in Gucci at Oscars 2020!

Saoirse Ronan looks gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 25-year-old...
