Mike Tindall caught up in Storm Ciara chaos after watching England in Six Nations

Monday, 10 February 2020
Mike Tindall caught up in Storm Ciara chaos after watching England in Six NationsFormer rugby star and Zara Tindall’s husband on flight to Birmingham that had to go back to Edinburgh.
News video: England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland

England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland 00:38

 England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

