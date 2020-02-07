Mobile World Congress trade show bans visitors from Chinese coronavirus province
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Major technology trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) has banned visitors from China’s Hubei province as part of new measures introduced in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more.
More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered..