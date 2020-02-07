Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mobile World Congress trade show bans visitors from Chinese coronavirus province

Mobile World Congress trade show bans visitors from Chinese coronavirus province

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Major technology trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) has banned visitors from China’s Hubei province as part of new measures introduced in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies 01:35

 One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Handshake bans to stop the coronavirus might be overkill in most places

Handshake bans to stop the coronavirus might be overkill in most placesFear of the spreading coronavirus has led groups around the world to abandon niceties and recommend against handshakes, which are now discouraged at next...
The Verge

Sony and Amazon pull out of Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus risk

Sony and Amazon pull out of Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus riskPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to cancel their presence at Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the new coronavirus...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.