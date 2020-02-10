Global  

Car falls into sinkhole during Storm Ciara

Wales Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Car falls into sinkhole during Storm Ciara"I imagine that it will sit there for a while. They must be worried about more sinking, I suppose."
News video: Car narrowly avoids getting crushed by falling debris during Storm Ciara

Car narrowly avoids getting crushed by falling debris during Storm Ciara 00:46

 This was the shocking moment strong winds caused by Storm Ciara ripped the roof from a cinema in England's East Midlands, sending debris into the road below and narrowly missing a moving vehicle.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara [Video]Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara

A driver in Hampshire was killed after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the UK. More bad weather is expected over the coming days with snow already being recorded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Falling bricks and tiles destroy car during Storm Ciara [Video]Falling bricks and tiles destroy car during Storm Ciara

A car was left destroyed after falling bricks and tiles caused by Storm Ciara landed on the vehicle and surrounding street below in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, in England's East Midlands. Video also..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Ciara: Driver's miracle escape as car plunges into sinkhole during storm chaos

Storm Ciara: Driver's miracle escape as car plunges into sinkhole during storm chaosIt is believed a sewer collapsed after the storm brought torrential rain
Shepton Mallet Journal

Car falls into sinkhole in Essex after Storm Ciara batters UK

Homes have been evacuated in Essex after a car fell into a huge sinkhole following wild weather caused by Storm Ciara.
Belfast Telegraph

