Brighton medical centre evacuated

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A Brighton medical centre has closed this morning because of a health and safety emergency. The County Oak Medical Centre in Carden Hill’s voicemail currently says: “Unfortunately the building has had to close because of an urgent operational health and safety reason. “For none urg...
Tweets about this


Tweets about this

john_jakester

Mr. John, Liberal Free for Me RT @BrightonNewsJo: Reports that Brighton medical centre's closure follows staff member's diagnosis with coronavirus Until last year, Catr… 4 minutes ago

M07039714

M RT @DontDenyThe: Brighton medical centre closed after staff member ‘diagnosed with #coronavirus’ others also affected https://t.co/2lYECQ… 27 minutes ago

DontDenyThe

Party politics isn't working for anyone, anywhere Brighton medical centre closed after staff member ‘diagnosed with #coronavirus’ others also affected… https://t.co/OW3zq1URaw 36 minutes ago

andyjr1975

Andy Roper RT @BrightonNewsJo: Finally got through to local NHS about closed GP practice - they told me to ring the Department of Health who just told… 58 minutes ago

gddcunha1961

gddcunha1961 RT @disclosetv: The Brighton (UK) Medical center is currently on LOCKDOWN and shut. https://t.co/YytMEsAHwa 1 hour ago

BrightonNewsJo

Jo Wadsworth Finally got through to local NHS about closed GP practice - they told me to ring the Department of Health who just… https://t.co/BUFXiu1bWF 2 hours ago

herculeanstable

Wilfie B. @TaylorBHale What isn’t clear is if this doc. has even been near this practice recently, as they haven’t been f/t s… https://t.co/ik9baO7spS 2 hours ago

