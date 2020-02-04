Global  

Billy Porter served not one, not two, but three iconic looks at the Oscars

PinkNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Billy Porter is known for his ability to turn an iconic look with style, charm and creativity – and he did not disappoint at the Oscars. No stranger to a quick costume change, the former Kinky Boots star turned out three entire looks over the course of the evening. On the red carpet, Porter rocked a … Continued The...
News video: Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Oscars Red Carpet Fashion 01:00

 Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, including styles from Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Billie Eilish.

