Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus cases in England rise to eight with more testing positive

Coronavirus cases in England rise to eight with more testing positive

Tamworth Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases in England rise to eight with more testing positiveThe new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case, and have been transferred to specialist NHS centres after virus was passed on in France.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:41

 Four more Britons have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus [Video]Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus

The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan [Video]'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, an Australian family are passing the time as best they can while 66 more people on board tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four more patients test positive for coronavirus in England

Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Britain to eight, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Live updates as person in isolation at Buckland Hospital in Dover over coronavirus fears

It follows four more patients in England testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight
Dover Express Also reported by •Folkestone Herald

Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Coronavirus cases in England rise to eight with more testing positive https://t.co/BsZvoyKFFZ 8 hours ago

LewGarfinkel

Lew & Gizmo RT @7News: Join us on 7NEWS Today in New England as coronavirus cases rise in the United States. https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S 1 week ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Join us on 7NEWS Today in New England as coronavirus cases rise in the United States. https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.