Taxi boss fumes over Birmingham Airport 'nightmare' as free parking cut to 20 minutes Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Julie Chambers says the problems are affecting all private hire drivers - and she's had to drop people off at a nearby tip. Julie Chambers says the problems are affecting all private hire drivers - and she's had to drop people off at a nearby tip. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this