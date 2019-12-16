Global  

World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 in final

BBC Local News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 to win the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham for his 18th ranking title.
