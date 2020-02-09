Global  

Car falls into sinkhole in Essex after Storm Ciara batters UK

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Homes have been evacuated in Essex after a car fell into a huge sinkhole following wild weather caused by Storm Ciara.
News video: Storm Ciara Batters UK

Storm Ciara Batters UK 00:48

 With disruptions set to continue, Storm Ciara left more than 20,000 without power in the UK over Sunday night. Parts of the country were hit by blizzards, leaving 20cm of snow.

Homes evacuated after car falls into sinkhole in Essex [Video]Homes evacuated after car falls into sinkhole in Essex

A driver managed to escape unhurt when a car fell nose-first into a sinkhole in a residential street in Brentwood, Essex. Six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground that is said to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published

Motorist had a miracle escape after driving car into a SINKHOLE [Video]Motorist had a miracle escape after driving car into a SINKHOLE

A motorist had a miracle escape after driving their car into a SINKHOLE - which opened on a suburban street.The massive hole appeared in the early hours of this morning (Mon) as Storm Ciara..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Grimsby pensioner 'lucky to be alive' after tree crushes his home as Storm Ciara batters North East Lincolnshire

Grimsby pensioner 'lucky to be alive' after tree crushes his home as Storm Ciara batters North East LincolnshireAn old oak tree crushed the man's home as Storm Ciara battered North East Lincolnshire yesterday
Grimsby Telegraph

Storm Ciara batters Britain, hitting flights, trains and soccer

Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles an hour (145 km/hour) on Sunday, forcing the cancellations of flights, train services...
Reuters

