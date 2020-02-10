Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car

First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car

East Lindsey Target Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto carThe UK was battered by the storm yesterday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara

Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara 00:37

 A driver in Hampshire was killed after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the UK. More bad weather is expected over the coming days with snow already being recorded in some areas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Falling bricks and tiles destroy car during Storm Ciara [Video]Falling bricks and tiles destroy car during Storm Ciara

A car was left destroyed after falling bricks and tiles caused by Storm Ciara landed on the vehicle and surrounding street below in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, in England's East Midlands. Video also..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published

Motorist had a miracle escape after driving car into a SINKHOLE [Video]Motorist had a miracle escape after driving car into a SINKHOLE

A motorist had a miracle escape after driving their car into a SINKHOLE - which opened on a suburban street.The massive hole appeared in the early hours of this morning (Mon) as Storm Ciara..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Ciara: Man, 58, dies after tree falls onto his car in severe wind

The man was travelling along the A33 when tragedy struck
Somerset Guardian

Man dies after car hit by tree in Hampshire during Storm Ciara

Man dies after car hit by tree in Hampshire during Storm CiaraHe died after the incident on the A33
North Devon Journal

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooNewsUK

Yahoo News UK Storm Ciara: Devastation continues as storm claims its first life https://t.co/pGON2i8ogZ 44 minutes ago

ianmcdo03120397

ian mcdonald First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/b5fzTljavv 50 minutes ago

LincsLive

Lincolnshire Live First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car https://t.co/YpwAhqcpGX 1 hour ago

davidh7426

David V Humphreys First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/o8RSMHh9Sk 2 hours ago

Jedi0101

Jedidiah Jehoshaphat First Storm Ciara death as driver, 58, is killed by falling tree in Hampshire https://t.co/KV0grPW8Wm via @yahooNewsUK 2 hours ago

YahooNewsUK

Yahoo News UK First Storm Ciara death as driver, 58, is killed by falling tree in Hampshire https://t.co/TL1f2tyWp0 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car: https://t.co/ea7Bd6rSSG 3 hours ago

katiephipps

Kate First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/oGGWqLTvQu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.