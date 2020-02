Laura McNamara RT @kiis1011: Every award show should start with Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter #Oscars https://t.co/B9mtURaj2t 36 seconds ago n’deye RT @mischiefseries: ANYWAY GOODNIGHT TO ACADEMY WINNERS BONG JOON OH AND TAIKA WAITITI AND TO BLACK QUEER LEGENDS JANELLE MONAE AND BILLY P… 1 minute ago tvshows Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter open the Oscars with a snappy, reference-heavy musical number https://t.co/mFHrzVm3R0 https://t.co/p8ZmkwiYuL 5 minutes ago Stephanie baldanzi RT @brat2381: Last night SNL had RuPaul. Today Billy Porter and Janelle Monae slayed the Oscars. The AA community was here for it all and a… 16 minutes ago Elentiya⁷ 💜 The fact that none of told me Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opend the Oscars, proves to me how FAKE y’all are 😤 18 minutes ago Ambrevaladyloki 🌈 RT @PinkNews: Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the Oscars serving Black***excellence https://t.co/eibJgKhJcn 19 minutes ago PinkNews Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the Oscars serving Black***excellence https://t.co/eibJgKhJcn 23 minutes ago Brynn RT @alexanasta_: Janelle Monáe ft Billy Porter opening the #Oscars is the best judgment call they’ve made in... ever. https://t.co/jYMmmAV… 29 minutes ago