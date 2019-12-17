Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Moeen Ali unlikely to make England squad for Sri Lanka Test tour

Moeen Ali unlikely to make England squad for Sri Lanka Test tour

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Moeen Ali is expected to turn down the opportunity to come back into England’s Test side for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka while James Anderson could be overlooked as he eyes a return from injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years [Video]Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan [Video]Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years. In 2009 the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England recall Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings in squad for Sri Lanka tour but Moeen Ali remains unavailable

Moeen will remain at home after making himself unavailable for the tour while Jonny Bairstow has missed out on selection
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphNews24BBC NewsReuters India

Jofra Archer ruled out of Sri Lanka tour and Indian Premier League

England bowler Jofra Archer will miss the forthcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, plus the Indian Premier League season, due to a stress fracture in his right elbow,...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC NewsNews24talkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.