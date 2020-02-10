One News Page (United Kingdom) First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car: https://t.co/ea7Bd6rSSG 16 minutes ago Kate First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/oGGWqLTvQu 41 minutes ago MSN UK First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/fLCdR37V7X 56 minutes ago Films4You RT @YahooNewsUK: Storm Ciara claims first life as 58-year-old man dies when car is hit by a tree https://t.co/pGON2ipZFz 1 hour ago Martin Sawyer MIoJ First #StormCiara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/igSNQC8xnG 1 hour ago Lloyd Embley RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING First Storm Ciara death as man dies after car is hit by falling tree https://t.co/HbokPZKxPD https://t.co/qPj… 1 hour ago Jan. S. B. RT @LincsLive: First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car https://t.co/DYoSNKc9HB 1 hour ago Lincolnshire Live First Storm Ciara death as man dies after tree falls onto car https://t.co/DYoSNKc9HB 1 hour ago