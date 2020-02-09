Global  

Another storm heading for the UK with more high wind and heavy rain

Wales Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Another storm heading for the UK with more high wind and heavy rainThe weather system could be named Storm Dennis when it hits next weekend
News video: Wall of guest house collapses into river as storm batters the Borders

Wall of guest house collapses into river as storm batters the Borders 00:58

 Part of a cafe and guest house has collapsed into a river as Storm Ciara battered Scotland with high winds and heavy rain. Police were called to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick in the Borders at around 9.30am on Sunday to reports of structural damage.

More snow and cold coming later this week [Video]More snow and cold coming later this week

A weak ago Sunday we had a record shattering 56, yesterday 4-8” of snow. The sun came out today and helped melt some of that snow with highs in the low to mid 30s. The roads are wet in some areas so..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:25Published

Storm Ciara: More than 500 properties flooded in torrential rain [Video]Storm Ciara: More than 500 properties flooded in torrential rain

More than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, according to the Environment Secretary, with the number expected to rise further. Theresa Villiers said between 40 and 80..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Storm Ciara: Power cuts amid heavy rain and wind warnings

Northern Ireland Electricity says about 1,900 customers were without power at about 09:00 GMT.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordStroud LifeGloucester CitizenThe ArgusReutersWales OnlineTamworth Herald

Scotland braced for disruption as Storm Ciara batters the country

Scotland is braced for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Ciara batters the country, with warnings of a risk of danger to life.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersThe Argus

