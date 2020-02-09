Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge: How likely is it to be built?

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge: How likely is it to be built?

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
What are the prospects of the multi-billion pound construction project becoming a reality?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

James O'Brien's reaction to claims Boris's Northern Ireland bridge [Video]James O'Brien's reaction to claims Boris's Northern Ireland bridge

James O'Brien's reaction to claims Boris's Northern Ireland bridge

Credit: LBC     Duration: 03:26Published

Flooding in Yorkshire as Storm Ciara sweeps across UK [Video]Flooding in Yorkshire as Storm Ciara sweeps across UK

Storm Ciara is sweeping through the UK and Ireland bringing severe rain and heavy gales. Flooding has occurred in the West Yorkshire town of Sowerby Bridge whilst a severe flood warning is in place in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.