Renee Zellweger pays tribute to gay icon Judy Garland’s ‘inclusivity’ in Oscars speech

PinkNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger dedicated her Best Actress Oscar to the late Judy Garland, paying tribute to her legacy of inclusivity. Zellweger took home one of the night’s top awards for her work in Judy, set in the actor’s final years. Accepting the Oscar, she said that “this past year of conversations celebrating...
News video: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars 01:01

 Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.' In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her...

Renee Zellweger: I'm more appreciative of success [Video]Renee Zellweger: I'm more appreciative of success

Hollywood star Renee Zellweger has claimed she's more appreciative of her latest Oscars success.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published

Renée Zellweger Credits Cast, Crew Of 'Judy' Backstage [Video]Renée Zellweger Credits Cast, Crew Of 'Judy' Backstage

Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger credits the partnership between the cast and crew of "Judy" for her inspired performance, which she describes as a "celebration" of Judy Garland's legacy.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:58Published


Renee Zellweger Opens Up About Becoming Judy Garland For 'Judy': 'There's A Different Kind of Responsibility'

Renee Zellweger wears a chic ruched black dress for the premiere of Judy, held at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Tuesday night (February 4) in Paris, France. The...
Just Jared

Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the...
Reuters

