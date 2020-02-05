Renee Zellweger pays tribute to gay icon Judy Garland’s ‘inclusivity’ in Oscars speech
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Renee Zellweger dedicated her Best Actress Oscar to the late Judy Garland, paying tribute to her legacy of inclusivity. Zellweger took home one of the night’s top awards for her work in Judy, set in the actor’s final years. Accepting the Oscar, she said that “this past year of conversations celebrating...
Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.' In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her...