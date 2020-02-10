Live Greater Anglia updates as fallen tree blocks all lines between Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport

Greater Anglia have confirmed disruption to dozens of services.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Herts Mercury All lines are currently blocked https://t.co/tns626xL7g 1 hour ago Hornchurch Life Live Greater Anglia travel updates as 'electrical supply problems' block lines into Essex - Essex Live - https://t.co/KN1bqfPshG 1 week ago EssexLive Traffic and Travel Stay with us for the latest updates https://t.co/14k5DaKiQr 1 week ago Essex Live Stay with us for the latest updates https://t.co/lfOnOQ5hwl 1 week ago