First same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland welcomed

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland 01:09 A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the...