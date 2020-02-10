First same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland welcomed

A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the...
The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has explained how she wanted to use her grief to “make a difference” while championing same-sex marriage in... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBS •PinkNews •News24 •BBC News
The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married – after the ban on same-sex marriage was scrapped. Robyn Peoples... PinkNews Also reported by •Reuters •Belfast Telegraph •The Argus
You Might Like
Tweets about this
пистолет Митчелл RT @orla_brady: First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland ❤️💛💚💙💜🧡 https://t.co/ZUJAcqh2hU 30 seconds ago