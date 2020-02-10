Global  

First same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland welcomed

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The legalising of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland this week has been welcomed by some Stormont ministers.
 A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the...

The girlfriend of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has called the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland a "phenomenal" moment. Sara Canning was speaking at the event organised by Amnesty..

Lyra McKee’s partner used grief ‘to make difference’ in same-sex marriage fight

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has explained how she wanted to use her grief to “make a difference” while championing same-sex marriage in...
Belfast Telegraph

This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland

The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married – after the ban on same-sex marriage was scrapped. Robyn Peoples...
PinkNews

