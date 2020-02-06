Global  

Jameela Jamil breaks silence on the ‘perfect clusterf**k’ that led to her coming out as queer

PinkNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil opened up about the “completely overwhelming” chain of events that ended with her coming out to the world as queer. The Good Place actor addressed the “insane” day, which began when she was wrongly announced as the MC and judge for Legendary, a new voguing competition show. She came...
News video: Amid controversy, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Amid controversy, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil comes out as queer 00:43

 “I am entirely out of f***s to give”

Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After New Hosting Gig Announced [Video]Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After New Hosting Gig Announced

Jameela Jamil was announced as the host of an upcoming show about voguing and ballroom competitions. According to the HuffPost, Jamil received backlash because people did not know her as queer or..

Did Jameela Jamil Lose Her Crown? [Video]Did Jameela Jamil Lose Her Crown?

Jameela Jamil was once considered the Queen of Wokeness. Now it appears she's lost her crown and her stock among her followers and activists is plummeting. First, she took fire for taking a job as a..

Jameela Jamil Officially Comes Out as Queer After Backlash For Joining HBO Max's Vogueing Competition Show

Jameela Jamil has come out as queer after facing backlash of joining HBO Max’s vogueing competition series. The Good Place actress took to social media to come...
Jameela Jamil is being harassed with ‘shocking vitriol’ after coming out as queer and it’s seriously not OK

In response to criticism over her casting in a voguing show, Jameela Jamil set the record straight by coming out as queer – only to face a barrage of yet more...
