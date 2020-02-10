Global  

Climbers in trainers rescued in Ben Nevis blizzard

BBC News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team finds the group of four on the mountain with wind chill about -20C.
Clueless climbers wearing trainers rescued from blizzard near summit of Ben Nevis

Clueless climbers wearing trainers rescued from blizzard near summit of Ben NevisRescuers said the group had no winter gear and tried to scale the mountain in "horrendous" weather without ice axes, crampons or maps.
Daily Record

Climbers rescued in blizzard after scaling Ben Nevis in trainers

Four people had to be rescued near the summit of Britain’s highest peak after getting caught in blizzard conditions without proper kit – with some of them...
Belfast Telegraph

