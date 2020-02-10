Climbers in trainers rescued in Ben Nevis blizzard

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team finds the group of four on the mountain with wind chill about -20C.



Recent related news from verified sources Clueless climbers wearing trainers rescued from blizzard near summit of Ben Nevis Rescuers said the group had no winter gear and tried to scale the mountain in "horrendous" weather without ice axes, crampons or maps.

Daily Record 1 day ago



Climbers rescued in blizzard after scaling Ben Nevis in trainers Four people had to be rescued near the summit of Britain’s highest peak after getting caught in blizzard conditions without proper kit – with some of them...

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



