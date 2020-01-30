Global  

HS2: Government to give high-speed rail line the go-ahead

BBC Local News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Boris Johnson will announce the entire line will be built but the northern phase will be reviewed.
