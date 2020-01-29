Council tax rise and job cuts expected in Brighton and Hove

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Council tax bills look likely to go up by 3.99 per cent – or an average of £75 a year – in Brighton and Hove from April. Just over half the increase – 2 per cent – is to go towards the rising cost of adult social care as Brighton and Hove City Council prepares to set its budget for 2020-21. The coun... 👓 View full article

