Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Council tax rise and job cuts expected in Brighton and Hove

Council tax rise and job cuts expected in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Council tax bills look likely to go up by 3.99 per cent – or an average of £75 a year – in Brighton and Hove from April. Just over half the increase – 2 per cent – is to go towards the rising cost of adult social care as Brighton and Hove City Council prepares to set its budget for 2020-21. The coun...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

OP City Council members question company's tax abatement [Video]OP City Council members question company's tax abatement

There’s a new battle brewing over hundreds of thousands of tax dollars in one Johnson County suburb. Overland Park City Councilwoman Gina Burke gave notice Monday night there will be an effort to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:30Published

Overland Park City Council members push to overturn company's tax break [Video]Overland Park City Council members push to overturn company's tax break

There’s a new battle brewing over hundreds of thousands of tax dollars in one Johnson County suburb. Overland Park City Councilwoman Gina Burke gave notice Monday night there will be an effort to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 04:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warwick District Council considers tax rise for climate change fund

BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- A referendum may ask if people will accept council tax rises to tackle climate change and disasters.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Express and Star

Brighton council issue statement on coronavirus case

BRIGHTON and Hove City Council has issued a statement after a confirmed coronavirus case in the city.
The Argus Also reported by •bizjournalsBrighton and Hove News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonnyFreePress

Doncaster Free Press Council tax is expected to increase by 3.99 per cent and dozens of jobs will be lost. Story by @GeorgeTorr_ https://t.co/7bRxWVaQk2 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.