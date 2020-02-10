Global  

Snow warnings persist as Government commits aid after Storm Ciara

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The effects of Storm Ciara continue to be felt as Sunday’s rain and wind gave way to hazardous levels of snow and ice across the UK.
News video: Storm Ciara Is Battering the U.K. with Rain, Floods and Winds Up to 90mph

Storm Ciara Is Battering the U.K. with Rain, Floods and Winds Up to 90mph 00:41

 The United Kingdom is being battered by Storm Ciara bringing with it heavy rains and winds exceeding 90 miles an hour. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara [Video]Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara

A driver in Hampshire was killed after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the UK. More bad weather is expected over the coming days with snow already being recorded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Snow sweeps into UK and Ireland after Storm Ciara [Video]Snow sweeps into UK and Ireland after Storm Ciara

Snow has hit parts of Ireland and Scotland, just hours after the countries felt the full effects of Storm Ciara. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow and wind across most of Scotland on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Ice and snow forecast in wake of Storm Ciara

Weather warnings for snow and wind across Scotland as temperatures drop in the wake of Storm Ciara.
BBC News

Storm Ciara: Travel disruption continues with snow and ice set to hit

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Weather warnings remain in place as the after-effects of Storm Ciara continue to be felt across the UK.
BBC Local News Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC News

