Court of Appeal orders Home Office not to carry out planned deportations

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A Court of Appeal judge has ordered the Home Office not to carry out a planned deportation amid concerns mobile phone outages had prevented detainees from having access to legal advice.
