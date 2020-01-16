Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Korean restaurant Bokman receives zero hygiene rating but owner says it is 'not a surprise'

Korean restaurant Bokman receives zero hygiene rating but owner says it is 'not a surprise'

Bristol Post Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Korean restaurant Bokman receives zero hygiene rating but owner says it is 'not a surprise'The Ninetree Hill spot counts Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Massive Attack's Daddy G among its fans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian restaurant found to have moldy food and a bug in mayo [Video]Indian restaurant found to have moldy food and a bug in mayo

RUTHIN, UNITED KINGDOM — An Indian restaurant in Ruthin, Wales was found to be home to moldy lamb chops, moldy cheese, moldy red peppers and a tub of mayonnaise with an insect inside. The restaurant,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.