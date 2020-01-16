Korean restaurant Bokman receives zero hygiene rating but owner says it is 'not a surprise' Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Ninetree Hill spot counts Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Massive Attack's Daddy G among its fans. The Ninetree Hill spot counts Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Massive Attack's Daddy G among its fans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Indian restaurant found to have moldy food and a bug in mayo RUTHIN, UNITED KINGDOM — An Indian restaurant in Ruthin, Wales was found to be home to moldy lamb chops, moldy cheese, moldy red peppers and a tub of mayonnaise with an insect inside. The restaurant,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:20Published on January 16, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this