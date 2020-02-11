Man charged with stealing safe from Brighton karaoke bar Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A man has been charged with a series of burglaries on Middle Street, Brighton. Jody Robert Keating, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary. On Friday, 31 January, Slamstar Karaoke, The Werks Group and two further business premises within The Werks were broken into. A ... 👓 View full article

