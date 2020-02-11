Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Man charged with stealing safe from Brighton karaoke bar

Man charged with stealing safe from Brighton karaoke bar

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A man has been charged with a series of burglaries on Middle Street, Brighton. Jody Robert Keating, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary. On Friday, 31 January, Slamstar Karaoke, The Werks Group and two further business premises within The Werks were broken into. A ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smbwall

Sharon Beaudoin-Wall Spoiled Millionaire brat made rich by stealing American tax money. She needs to be stripped of her position locked… https://t.co/rOdEggQ3A7 6 days ago

SBCSDcjiles

Lt. Casey Jiles RT @KeepCalSafe: The Keep California Safe initiative will revise the theft threshold by adding a felony for serial theft — when a person is… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.