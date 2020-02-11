HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for Nottinghamshire Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead on Tuesday, despite concerns over its budget and the environmental impact of construction. Boris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead on Tuesday, despite concerns over its budget and the environmental impact of construction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jayfer55 #DissolveTheUnion RT @ruth_wishart: Remember how backing the Eurostar project was to bring fast rail links from Scotland to London? Think Manchester Leeds et… 2 minutes ago abridgeout Also in the feed that common phase, 'The abuse victim often becomes the abuser.', or a survivor just depends who po… https://t.co/ZxhIho9TVI 24 minutes ago Tom Pegden HS2 to be given PM's approval but phase 2 will be reviewed - ⁦@businesslive⁩ https://t.co/gPiGiaxNan 42 minutes ago Kushal Kumar Sinha @MohitKrBhagat That shrewd MLA from Hatia is gonna have a bad phase of his life if marandi is given the CM's chair.… https://t.co/lbp6sSCHTk 1 hour ago Lou Cordwell OBE HS2 to be given PM's approval but phase 2 will be reviewed - Business Live https://t.co/BD2WozNn2j 1 hour ago