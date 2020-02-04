Global  

Queensferry Crossing could remain shut until Wednesday amid severe weather

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The Queensferry Crossing may remain shut until Wednesday due to severe weather, with eight cars damaged in the “unique conditions”.
Recent related news from verified sources

Severe weather shuts Queensferry Crossing

Falling ice and snow has forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing, with eight cars damaged in the severe weather.
Belfast Telegraph

Ferries may implement new 'severe weather' schedule Wednesday

Washington State Ferries' new severe weather schedules which drastically cuts the number of sailings, could be implemented Wednesday in as few as one of their...
SeattlePI.com

