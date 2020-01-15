Global  

Four men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Four men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murderPolice investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland last year have arrested four men under the Terrorism Act.
Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee [Video]Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee

A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April. The New IRA said it carried out the killing. The 52-year-old..

Four jailed after man murdered and woman stabbed in Maidstone [Video]Four jailed after man murdered and woman stabbed in Maidstone

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than eighty years after a knife attack in Maidstone left a man dead and a woman with a serious injury. Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Kevin..

Four men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Four people have been arrested in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
Belfast Telegraph

Four men arrested in connection with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland

Four men arrested in connection with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern IrelandThe 29-year-old from Northern Ireland was shot dead as she watched sectarian rioting unfold in Derry/Londonderry nearly a year ago.
Daily Record

