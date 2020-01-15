Four men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder



Recent related videos from verified sources Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April. The New IRA said it carried out the killing. The 52-year-old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published 34 minutes ago Four jailed after man murdered and woman stabbed in Maidstone Four men have been jailed for a total of more than eighty years after a knife attack in Maidstone left a man dead and a woman with a serious injury. Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Kevin.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published on January 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Four men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe Four people have been arrested in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Four men arrested in connection with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland was shot dead as she watched sectarian rioting unfold in Derry/Londonderry nearly a year ago.

