Home Office deportation flight to Jamaica leaves UK despite outrage and court ruling

john charnick RT @NJamesWorld: Home office mass-deportation flight takes off for Jamaica as scheduled Excellent news Rapists, child abusers and killers… 38 seconds ago Steve Blackwell 🇬🇧#BritishIndependence RT @EscapeEUSlavery: Tremendous work @patel4witham, @BorisJohnson and @Conservatives Finally a government carrying out its first and most… 51 seconds ago Michael Grout RT @TerryCretin: Me hearts breaking...looks like Boris NOT MY PM will do anything it takes to deport REMAIN voters. BRING HOME THE JAMAICA… 1 minute ago Christo27598664 RT @BBCNews: Home Office proceeds with planned deportation flight to Jamaica https://t.co/8kU3N3oRbz 1 minute ago Paul Curran RT @BBCPolitics: Home Office minister Kevin Foster says there are “no British nationals” on the planned deportation flight to Jamaica on Tu… 2 minutes ago Rosalind Scott RT @lisanandy: The Home Office is sitting on the review which recommends ending the deportation of people who came to the UK as children bu… 2 minutes ago NICO RT @antheajayne4: Good! Should have learnt not to bite the hand that feeds them. That includes living by our laws/rules. Here since a chi… 2 minutes ago DementedlyAtheist✊ @MichaelRosenYes @TheFabledAesop @BerniesOstrich Useful article Mr R...https://t.co/kFlvHIgSg7 2 minutes ago