Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Home Office > Home Office deportation flight to Jamaica leaves UK despite outrage and court ruling

Home Office deportation flight to Jamaica leaves UK despite outrage and court ruling

Independent Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A deportation flight to Jamaica has left the UK despite widespread outrage and a court ruling which meant dozens of those scheduled to be removed were granted last-minute reprieve.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight 05:31

 Tensions were running high in Parliament Square, London on Monday (February 10) as protesters gathered in a last-minute bid to stop a deportation flight bound for Jamaica on February 11 at 6:30a.m. A unmarked police vehicle was boxed-in and prevented from leaving as protesters claimed the road...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight [Video]Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight

Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight

Credit: LBC     Duration: 05:08Published

Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight [Video]Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight

Diane Abbott and other Labour MPs attended a protest campaigning for the UK government to stop a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica. The protest took place outside Downing Street on February 6..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jamaica deportation: Home Office proceeds with flight despite court ruling

It comes after a court ruling put restrictions on who the government could deport to Jamaica.
BBC News

Jamaica deportation flight to go ahead - despite appeal court ruling over legal advice

Jamaica deportation flight to go ahead - despite appeal court ruling over legal adviceCourt of Appeal judge ordered Home Office not to deport many of the detainees amid concerns over their access to legal advice, but flight still set to take off
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

johncharnick

john charnick RT @NJamesWorld: Home office mass-deportation flight takes off for Jamaica as scheduled Excellent news Rapists, child abusers and killers… 38 seconds ago

1957Buck

Steve Blackwell 🇬🇧#BritishIndependence RT @EscapeEUSlavery: Tremendous work @patel4witham, @BorisJohnson and @Conservatives Finally a government carrying out its first and most… 51 seconds ago

Michael7215

Michael Grout RT @TerryCretin: Me hearts breaking...looks like Boris NOT MY PM will do anything it takes to deport REMAIN voters. BRING HOME THE JAMAICA… 1 minute ago

Christo27598661

Christo27598664 RT @BBCNews: Home Office proceeds with planned deportation flight to Jamaica https://t.co/8kU3N3oRbz 1 minute ago

loungelizard66

Paul Curran RT @BBCPolitics: Home Office minister Kevin Foster says there are “no British nationals” on the planned deportation flight to Jamaica on Tu… 2 minutes ago

JRosalindScott

Rosalind Scott RT @lisanandy: The Home Office is sitting on the review which recommends ending the deportation of people who came to the UK as children bu… 2 minutes ago

NICO37285641

NICO RT @antheajayne4: Good! Should have learnt not to bite the hand that feeds them. That includes living by our laws/rules. Here since a chi… 2 minutes ago

LeftlyDemented

DementedlyAtheist✊ @MichaelRosenYes @TheFabledAesop @BerniesOstrich Useful article Mr R...https://t.co/kFlvHIgSg7 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.