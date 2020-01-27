Global  

Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Iraq’s capital Baghdad has woken up to snow for the first time in more than a decade.
Iraqis wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s capital of Baghdad awoke on Tuesday to a sight not seen in over a decade — their city covered in snow. It was a rare moment of...
In Pictures: Rare snowfall carpets Iraq

Iraqis young and old said it was the first time they had ever seen snow falling in Baghdad.
