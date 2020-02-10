Global  

Peter and Autumn Phillips’ sadness at marriage split

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have described their separation as sad but amicable, and “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.
Royal family falling apart: Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, splits from wife

After 12 years of marriage, the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, has separated from his wife. It's believed Peter was stunned to learn his wife, Autumn,...
New Zealand Herald

