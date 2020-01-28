Global  

Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans

PinkNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has spoken about his transgender daughter in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The NBA player, who has four children with his wife Gabrielle Union, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old Zaya coming out as trans. Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself. In an an...
News video: Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender

Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender 01:21

 Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade has revealed she consulted the cast of 'Pose' to educate herself about the LGBTQ+ community after his 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender.

