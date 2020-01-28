Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has spoken about his transgender daughter in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The NBA player, who has four children with his wife Gabrielle Union, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old Zaya coming out as trans. Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself. In an an...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:21Published 1 week ago David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant David Beckham has opened up about the pain he feels over the loss of his friend and fellow sports star Kobe Bryant after his helicopter crashed killing him and his daughter Gianna on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The 38-year-old basketball player talked about how he and wife...

Just Jared 13 hours ago



Dwyane Wade Recalls the "Proud" Moment His 12-Year-Old Come Out As Transgender Dwyane Wade's love for his kids knows no bounds. During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the retired NBA superstar opened up about his daughter...

E! Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this