Hove superspreader Steve Walsh speaks from hospital bed

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Hove father who is at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus has thanked the NHS, friends family and colleagues for their support. Steve Walsh, a scoutmaster who leads the 3rd Hove St Leonard’s scout troupe, told the Mail he contacted the NHS as soon as he realised he had been exposed....
