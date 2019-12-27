Brighton Festival tickets go on sale tomorrow

Global  

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Tickets for the 54th Brighton Festival go on sale to members at 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday 12 February). And they go on general sale next Wednesday (19 February) for 120 events at more than two dozen venues – from Saturday 2 May to Sunday 24 May. Guest director Lemn Sissay, the British and Ethiopian...
