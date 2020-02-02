Coronavirus: Businessman at centre of UK outbreak thanks NHS
The businessman at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus has thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he is “fully recovered”.
The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those infected with coronavirus. Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus,... Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus 00:30
