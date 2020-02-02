Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Businessman at centre of UK outbreak thanks NHS

Coronavirus: Businessman at centre of UK outbreak thanks NHS

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The businessman at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus has thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he is “fully recovered”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus

Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus 00:30

 The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those infected with coronavirus. Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

European Commission update on coronavirus [Video]European Commission update on coronavirus

The European Commission continues to work on all fronts to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. The EU also announced on 31 January 2020 that it is providing €10 million from its research and innovation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK [Video]Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK

This is the moment the final flight carrying evacuated Brits from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in the UK. Footage shows the plane, which was carrying over 200 passengers, battling the winds of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand businessman says China feels safer than Auckland, despite chaotic coronavirus reports

New Zealand businessman says China feels safer than Auckland, despite chaotic coronavirus reportsThere is little public unrest in China despite reports of chaotic scenes within the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Kiwi businessman says.Last weekend,...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus diary: Life inside China during the outbreak

A Canadian living in Chongqing, China was asked by CTVNews.ca to keep a diary of what day-to-day life is like living in the country at the centre of the...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_jaaaz

Jaz RT @Jane_Samuels: It gets worse, the businessman went to a YOGA Class in Brighton! "Staff at a local community centre in Brighton advised… 4 hours ago

Jane_Samuels

Jane Samuels It gets worse, the businessman went to a YOGA Class in Brighton! "Staff at a local community centre in Brighton ad… https://t.co/AAzSdKyTfg 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.