Jim Valentine RT @CPKLibraries: Have you got your FREE ticket for @CPKArchives event in March? Leading up to #InternationalWomen’sDay, and as part of Wo… 1 day ago

Culture Perth & Kinross Libraries Have you got your FREE ticket for @CPKArchives event in March? Leading up to #InternationalWomen’sDay, and as part… https://t.co/HX6U2I9WzK 2 days ago

Menopause Café Hampshire RT @Menopause_Cafe: We’re thrilled to be hosting a Menopause Café as part of Perth Women’s Festival 2020. Head to @BLENDTogether on Tuesday… 4 days ago

Menopause Café We’re thrilled to be hosting a Menopause Café as part of Perth Women’s Festival 2020. Head to @BLENDTogether on Tue… https://t.co/tKPB1WET7g 4 days ago

Culture Perth & Kinross RT @The_PA: Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme https://t.co/O9lQyKNy62 https://t.co/mrvbzpOuIk 5 days ago

PerthshireAdvertiser Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme https://t.co/O9lQyKNy62 https://t.co/mrvbzpOuIk 5 days ago

PK Learning RT @culturepandk: Delighted to welcome partners involved in Perth & Kinross Women’s Festival to the #AKBellLibrary today, as they get ready… 1 week ago