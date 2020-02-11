Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme

Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme

Daily Record Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programmeCollection of female-friendly events from March 6-15
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jv_dcepkc

Jim Valentine RT @CPKLibraries: Have you got your FREE ticket for @CPKArchives event in March? Leading up to #InternationalWomen’sDay, and as part of Wo… 1 day ago

CPKLibraries

Culture Perth & Kinross Libraries Have you got your FREE ticket for @CPKArchives event in March? Leading up to #InternationalWomen’sDay, and as part… https://t.co/HX6U2I9WzK 2 days ago

menocafe2

Menopause Café Hampshire RT @Menopause_Cafe: We’re thrilled to be hosting a Menopause Café as part of Perth Women’s Festival 2020. Head to @BLENDTogether on Tuesday… 4 days ago

Menopause_Cafe

Menopause Café We’re thrilled to be hosting a Menopause Café as part of Perth Women’s Festival 2020. Head to @BLENDTogether on Tue… https://t.co/tKPB1WET7g 4 days ago

culturepandk

Culture Perth & Kinross RT @The_PA: Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme https://t.co/O9lQyKNy62 https://t.co/mrvbzpOuIk 5 days ago

The_PA

PerthshireAdvertiser Perth and Kinross Women’s Festival launches its 2020 programme https://t.co/O9lQyKNy62 https://t.co/mrvbzpOuIk 5 days ago

PKlearning

PK Learning RT @culturepandk: Delighted to welcome partners involved in Perth & Kinross Women’s Festival to the #AKBellLibrary today, as they get ready… 1 week ago

culturepandk

Culture Perth & Kinross Delighted to welcome partners involved in Perth & Kinross Women’s Festival to the #AKBellLibrary today, as they get… https://t.co/EEao4MLgWm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.