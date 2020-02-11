Global  

Rory Stewart asks Londoners if he can kip on their sofas in mayoral race

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Rory Stewart already says he has stayed in hundreds of village homes as he trekked Afghanistan but now he is seeking new places to bed down in: the floors and sofas of London.
British politician wants to sleep over at your house. He'll bring a box of chocolates and a sleeping bag.

London mayoral candidate Rory Stewart is asking people to invite him over for sleepovers in a bid to better understand Londoners' "concerns and...
Tweets about this

moe_green95

Moe RT @ITVNewsPolitics: 'Please have me to stay': @RoryStewartUK asks Londoners to invite him for sleepovers https://t.co/u1EpSLyZ91 3 minutes ago

tom7p

Tom Pearson RT @aljwhite: 6am. You wake up. Rory Stewart is lying next to you, staring into your eyes. "Tell me what *your* London is like," he says.… 9 minutes ago

ITVNewsPolitics

ITV News Politics 'Please have me to stay': @RoryStewartUK asks Londoners to invite him for sleepovers https://t.co/u1EpSLyZ91 9 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ ITV News: " 'Please have me to stay': Rory Stewart asks Londoners to invite him for sleepovers… https://t.co/wm54Yz25N8 1 hour ago

