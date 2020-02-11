Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives'

'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- A couple is being forced to leave their home as it is on the HS2 route and is due to be demolished.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: A day in the life living with the plague

A day in the life living with the plague 13:25

 The Black Death changed the world. As the most profound epidemic in human history, the plague claimed the lives of millions, with nearly half of Europe's population perishing from the disease. Some feared they were living through the apocalypse amidst the chaotic upheaval, while others turned to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewisham awarded title of London Borough of Culture for 2021 [Video]Lewisham awarded title of London Borough of Culture for 2021

Sadiq Khan announces that Lewisham has been awarded the title of London Borough of Culture for 2021 with Croydon winning the accolade for 2023. The Mayor London launched the award to help inspire and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tourists Forced to Run for Their Lives as Volcano Began Erupting Under Their Feet [Video]Tourists Forced to Run for Their Lives as Volcano Began Erupting Under Their Feet

Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and almost spelled disaster for a family of tourists. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AXA launches 'Wealth Genius Income Plan'

AXA launches 'Wealth Genius Income Plan'Premium payment term as short as 3 years with high liquidity Helping clients and their offspring accumulate wealth HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/...
PR Newswire Asia

5 actors who didn't live up to their on-screen vows

A promise is something that holds a person responsible for his words. When made, it is only moral to fulfil it because when broken, it can cause damage beyond...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

stupotmcdermote

stupotmcdermote BBC News - 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/Zr0uEPNqr7 your leaving with a large sum of money th… https://t.co/oNZCSDuPZw 2 minutes ago

bridyard1

barbara RT @mopdenson: 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/9k6L7oEYNM #HS2 7 minutes ago

JohnEdginton

JE 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/Pd0UHeYAFq 7 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/TqserTlNNV https://t.co/rTBsiIxtbX 9 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' Image caption Ron an… https://t.co/gkXIne5RCd 13 minutes ago

TobiasCobb1

Tobias Cobb 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/jjzvOREW6t 17 minutes ago

Damo_McGregor

DAMO 😈💘😋 RT @BBCNews: 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/mGJJgHLpyv 25 minutes ago

FrancesMcIntos1

Frances McIntosh 'HS2 has completely wrecked our lives' https://t.co/eBlvQSiTei 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.