Coronavirus super-spreader revealed as Steve Walsh

The Argus Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
THE coronavirus "super-spreader" has said he is full recovered and "thinking of the other victims".
Brighton coronavirus crisis: Everything we know so far

Brighton coronavirus crisis: Everything we know so farThe Sussex 'super spreader has been named as scout leader Steve Walsh, here's all we know
Folkestone Herald

Coronavirus: Possible 'super-spreader' linked to 11 British cases identified as businessman Steve Walsh

A man linked to 11 British cases of the novel coronavirus has been identified as businessman and scout leader Steve Walsh.
Independent


