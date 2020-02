Second GP surgery closes for deep clean

A second Brighton GP surgery has closed for a deep clean while health officials tackle the coronavirus outbreak . The Deneway Surgery at Lionsdene in Deneway is a branch of the Warmdene Surgery which closed yesterday after GP Dr Catriona Greenwood was confirmed as having contracted the virus. Dr Gree...



Recent related news from verified sources Brighton doctors’ surgery undergoes deep clean over coronavirus concerns A Brighton doctors’ surgery is undergoing a deep clean after a GP (general practitioner) who worked there had coronavirus diagnosed. The County Oak Medical...

Brighton and Hove News 21 hours ago



