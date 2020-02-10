Global  

Second GP surgery closes for deep clean

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A second Brighton GP surgery has closed for a deep clean while health officials tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The Deneway Surgery at Lionsdene in Deneway is a branch of the Warmdene Surgery which closed yesterday after GP Dr Catriona Greenwood was confirmed as having contracted the virus. Dr Gree...
