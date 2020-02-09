Storm Dennis heads to Cambridgeshire with more chaotic weather after Storm Ciara

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Driver killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara A driver in Hampshire was killed after a tree fell on to his car as the fierce winds of Storm Ciara battered the UK. More bad weather is expected over the coming days with snow already being recorded.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published 22 hours ago Storm Ciara Batters UK With disruptions set to continue, Storm Ciara left more than 20,000 without power in the UK over Sunday night. Parts of the country were hit by blizzards, leaving 20cm of snow. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Storm Ciara: Non-league club Wisbech Town face £20,000 bill to replace stand which collapsed during chaotic weather Storm Ciara has caused havoc all across Britain this weekend, with severe weather warnings issues by the Met Office. It’s believed it could be the biggest...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



Storm Dennis: Met Office weather warning amid new storm to bring 60mph winds and pose 'danger to life' Forecasters warn more buildings could be damaged but the weather system is not expected to match the ferocity of Storm Ciara

Cheddar Valley Gazette 1 hour ago





Tweets about this