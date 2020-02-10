Global  

Billy Eichner launches scathing attack on Eminem's Oscars performance: 'You can sing the word f****t and still perform?'

Billy Eichner launches scathing attack on Eminem’s Oscars performance: ‘You can sing the word f****t and still perform?’

PinkNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The surprise Oscars performance by Eminem didn’t go down well with comedian Billy Eichner, who hasn’t forgotten the rapper’s history of using homophobic slurs. Eminem returned to the Oscars 17 years after he won Best Original Song for 8 Mile‘s “Lose Yourself” to finally perform the song...
News video: Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song 02:57

 Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret [Video]Eminem's Performance At The Oscars Was Top Secret

Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars, surprising and confusing many. According to Business Insider, the rapper performed “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020 [Video]Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020

Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE. This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage. See more performances and highlights at..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if you’re an Oscar winner named Eminem. The rapper shocked the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Bollywood LifeFOXNews.comAceShowbizMid-DayJust Jared JrE! OnlineBillboard.comJust Jared

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Was the Top Social Moment From the Oscars

Eminem’s surprise Oscars performance of “Lose Yourself” wasn’t lost on viewers. The Rap God turned it up with his...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Bollywood LifeE! Online

chernobixa

chernobixcx RT @PinkNews: Billy Eichner launches scathing attack on Eminem’s Oscars performance: ‘You can sing the word f****t and still perform?’ http… 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Billy Eichner launches scathing attack on Eminem’s Oscars performance: ‘You can sing the word f****t and still perf… https://t.co/PDFgC5ODZ5 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Billy Eichner launches scathing attack on Eminem’s Oscars performance: ‘You can sing the word f****t… https://t.co/GJGceDusq6 2 hours ago

