Boris Johnson gives green light to HS2 despite cost concerns

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has given HS2 the go-ahead, despite fears over its cost and impact on the environment.
News video: Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light

Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 the green light 01:00

 Boris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead despite concerns over its budget. The Prime Minister will make a Commons statement on the high-speed rail project after a Cabinet meeting. It is believed he will give the green light for Phase 1 between London and Birmingham.

Boris Johnson’s dad accidentally emails BBC over coronavirus fears

Boris Johnson’s dad accidentally emails BBC over coronavirus fearsStanley Johnson met Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming in which the Prime Minister’s response to the coronavirus crisis was discussed (Picture:...
WorldNews

HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for Nottinghamshire

HS2 Phase 1 set to be given the green light - here's what it means for NottinghamshireBoris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead on Tuesday, despite concerns over its budget and the environmental impact of construction.The...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

