Maryland unveils statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The US state of Maryland has unveiled bronze statues of famed abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass during a ceremony in the State House.
News video: Maryland Unveils Statues Of Tubman, Douglass In Capitol

Maryland Unveils Statues Of Tubman, Douglass In Capitol 00:30

 At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland unveiled bronze statues of famed abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass during a ceremony Monday night in the Maryland State House.

